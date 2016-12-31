TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UALR women vs.

Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt; Louisiana-Monroe 3-9, 0-1

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas TICKETS $17 (lower chairback), $13 (upper chairback), $7 (general admission)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 6.4 3.5 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 12.3 2.5 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 7.7 6.0 F Ronjanae DeGray, 6-0, So. 6.6 5.9 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 12.9 7.1 COACH Joe Foley (271-150 in 14th season at UALR, 727-260 in 30th season overall)

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Alexis Collins, 5-6, Jr. 11.8 2.7 G Andreanna Jackson, 5-8, Sr. 10.1 4.7 G Carissa Moody, 5-10, Fr. 6.2 4.6 F Gabriella Cortez, 5-11, Jr. 12.0 4.6 F Stephanie Ratliff, 6-3, Sr. 8.0 8.8 COACH Jeff Dow (27-43 in third season at Louisiana-Monroe, 248-149 in 14th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR ULM 51.4 Points for 58.6 55.2 Points against 72.3 +1.4 Rebound margin +2.6 +0.3 Turnover margin -8.8 35.6 FG pct. 37.5 23.1 3-pt. pct. 26.7 76.8 FT pct. 74.1 CHALK TALK UALR opened Sun Belt play with a 64-60, come-from-behind victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday night, one in which it trailed 22-7 at the end of the first quarter. … The Warhawks rank ninth in the Sun Belt in scoring (58.6 points per game), while the Trojans rank 11th (51.4). But UALR leads the Sun Belt in scoring defense (55.2), while Louisiana-Monroe is ninth (70.4).

— Troy Schulte

ASU women vs.

Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 3-10, 1-0 Sun Belt; Louisiana-Lafayette 6-4, 0-1

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

TICKETS $7 (adults), $6 (seniors), $5 (youth), $3 (groups of 15 or more)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 8.4 1.7 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.6 4.0 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 8.2 4.2 G Jada Ford, 5-8, Fr. 12.5 2.9 F Lauren Bradshaw, 6-2, Jr. 5.8 6.8 COACH Brian Boyer (302-239 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jasmine Thomas, 5-7, Fr. 9.1 3.7 G Jaylyn Gordon, 5-5, Sr. 18.7 3.4 G Gabby Alexander, 5-11, Sr. 6.5 3.9 F Jodi Quinn, 5-7, Jr. 5.0 2.3 F Brittney Myles, 6-2, Fr. 2.9 2.7 COACH Garry Brodhead (78-63 in fifth season at Louisiana-Lafayette and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULL 61.4 Points for 71.0 74.7 Points against 70.4 -7.8 Rebound margin -6.3 +2.3 Turnover margin +5.7 34.7 FG pct. 42.5 36.1 3-pt. pct. 31.3 63.9 FT pct. 61.4 CHALK TALK Jada Ford had 24 points in ASU’s Thursday victory over Louisiana-Monroe. The freshman guard has scored more than 20 points four times and is averaging 22.3 points in four starts. At 12.5 points per game, she’s the Sun Belt’s highest-scoring freshman. … Brittany Fowler made 4 of 4 three-pointers in the victory and is shooting 47.4 percent from three-point range this season.

— Troy Schulte

UCA women vs.

Lamar

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 8-2; Lamar 7-3 TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)

INTERNET ucasports.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 13.9 2.6 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 7.2 3.4 G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Fr. 2.9 2.4 F Taylor Baudoin, 5-11, Jr. 11.9 5.1 F Kierra Jordan, 6-1, Jr. 11.4 5.0 COACH Sandra Rushing (86-47 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 489-302 in 28th season overall)

LAMAR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Chastadie Barrs, 5-8, So. 7.5 5.2 G Moe Kinard, 5-9, So. 14.7 4.4 G Ashian Miles, 5-9, Fr. 6.6 1.4 F Kiara Desamours, 5-9, So. 8.4 5.2 C Kiandra Bowers, 5-11, Sr. 13.3 9.9 COACH Robin Harmony (54-48 in fourth season at Lamar, 185-96 in 10th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA LU 70.3 Points for 75.1 50.0 Points against 60.2 +5.3 Rebound margin +3.7 +6.9 Turnover margin +10.1 46.7 FG pct. 39.4 32.8 3-pt. pct. 34.6 69.3 FT pct. 65.8 CHALK TALK Today’s Southland opener for both teams pits one of the league’s top offenses against a top defense. UCA is fifth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 50.0 points per game. Lamar has scored 90 points in its past two games, though against non-Division I teams, and is 48th nationally in scoring.

— Troy Schulte

UALR men vs.

Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 9-4; Louisiana-Monroe 6-7 RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

TICKETS

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Marcus Johnson Jr., 5-11, Sr. 13.9 3.0 G Kemy Osse, 6-1, Sr. 10.2 3.8 G Jalen Jackson, 6-6, Sr. 11.2 4.7 F Maurius Hill, 6-5, Sr. 10.2 5.8 F Lis Shoshi, 6-11, Sr. 10.4 8.4 COACH Wes Flanigan (9-4 in first season at UALR and overall)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Marvin Jean-Pierre, 6-3, Jr. 10.2 3.5 G Nick Coppola, 5-11, Sr. 10.1 2.5 G Jordan Harris, 5-11, Jr. 9.5 1.9 F Travis Munnings, 6-6, So. 12.2 8.7 F Sam McDaniel, 6-6, Jr. 12.6 7.4 COACH Keith Richard (74-125 in seventh season at Louisiana-Monroe, 224-242 in 16th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR ULM 74.4 Points for 70.8 68.1 Points against 68.9 +3.1 Rebound margin +3.5 +2.2 Turnover margin -0.9 46.0 FG PCT. 43.9 36.0 3-PT. PCT. 36.4 71.3 FT PCT. 67.5 CHALK TALK UALR is coming off consecutive losses for the first time in two seasons, and its 94-71 loss at Florida was its largest in terms of margin since a 66-44 loss to Wisconsin-Green Bay on Dec. 21, 2014.

— Troy Schulte

ASU men vs.

Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 9-4; Louisiana-Lafayette 10-3

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

TICKETS $22-$25 (lower level adults), $15 (lower level youth), $10 (upper level adults), $8 (upper level youth)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Donte Thomas, 6-4, Sr. 8.5 4.6 G Rashad Lindsey, 5-11, Jr. 9.2 3.4 G Devin Carter, 6-4, Sr. 17.8 3.5 G C.J. Foster, 6-2, Jr. 6.8 2.9 F Tamas Bruce, 6-7, Jr. 6.8 4.0 COACH Grant McCasland (9-4 in first season at ASU, 208-47 in eighth season overall)

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Frank Bartley, 6-3, Jr. 16.6 4.0 G Jay Wright, 6-1, Sr. 14.9 2.5 F Roydell Brown, 6-5, Fr. 4.9 2.1 F Justin Miller, 6-7, Fr. 10.5 4.8 F Bryce Washington, 6-6, Jr. 14.7 11.9 COACH Bob Marlin (117-95 in seventh season at Louisiana-Lafayette, 465-261 in 24th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULL 75.8 Points for 86.7 67.9 Points against 71.8 +2.5 Rebound margin +8.4 +0.3 Turnover margin +4.7 47.6 FG PCT. 48.2 39.5 3-PT. PCT. 34.1 62.9 FT PCT.66.9

CHALK TALK Arkansas State is playing at home for the first time since a Nov. 30 victory over Cleveland State and is trying to shake its first losing skid of the season.

— Troy Schulte

UCA men vs.

Sam Houston State

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 1-12; Sam Houston State 9-5

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 17.5 4.0 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 10.9 7.2 G Jeff Lowery, 6-2, Sr. 8.2 1.4 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 13.8 6.3 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.9 3.2 COACH Russ Pennell (10-59 in third season at UCA, 121-128 in eighth season overall)

SAM HOUSTON STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Paul Baxter, 6-2, Sr. 7.1 1.9 G John Dewey Jr., 6-0, So. 9.2 2.7 G Dakarai Henderson, 6-3, Sr. 11.6 2.9 F Torry Butler, 6-5, Sr. 9.0 7.2 F Aurimas Majauskas, 6-7, Sr. 9.6 3.8 COACH Jason Hooten (125-90 in seventh season at Sam Houston State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SHSU 68.4 Points for 78.5 87.3 Points against 74.1 -3.2 Rebound margin +2.4 -4.1 Turnover margin +3.7 41.6 FG PCT. 45.7 35.4 3-PT. PCT. 30.4 69.3 FT PCT. 68.4 CHALK TALK Sam Houston State was the preseason favorite to win the Southland but dropped its league opener, 79-65, at home to Houston Baptist on Thursday.