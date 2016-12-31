TODAY’S GAMES

Citrus Bowl

NO. 20 LSU (7-4) VS. NO. 13 LOUISVILLE (9-3)

SITE Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TIME (TV) 10 a.m. (ABC)

LINE LSU by 3

SERIES First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE Both programs began the season with the expectations of competing in the College Football Playoff. Neither are competing for a national title and both are looking to cap disappointing seasons with a victory.

KEY MATCHUP LSU’s defense vs. Louisville QB Lamar Jackson. There is very little debate that Jackson, the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, has been one of the most exciting and explosive players in the country this season. He has accounted for more than 50 touchdowns. But Jackson will be facing the best defense he has seen this season. The Tigers are the typical SEC defense, stocked with speed and hard hitters, and is one of the best units in the nation.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LSU CB Tre’Davious White. He has certainly earned the right to be listed among the great Tigers defensive backs. White could have left for the NFL after last season but opted to return because of unfinished business on the field and in the classroom. The junior is likely headed to the NFL with a degree in hand and with the reputation as one of the top cornerbacks in the nation after earning All-American recognition and finishing as a Jim Thorpe Award finalist.

Louisville WR James Quick. The senior receiver has had a productive career and has a chance to make an impact on his way out of the door. Quick and sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Smith will draw the attention of White. Quick has caught 42 passes for 688 yards and 6 touchdowns and is averaging 16.4 yards per catch. He needs just 49 yards to become just the 11th Cardinal to finish with 2,000 career receiving yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Louisville has won at least nine games under Bobby Petrino for the sixth time. … LSU has given up just 27 first-quarter points and 33 third-quarter points this season. …Cardinals tight end Cole Hikutini is one of the best in the country at his position, averaging 13.4 yards per catch, and leads Louisville with 49 catches for 656 yards and 8 touchdowns this season. … LSU running back Derrius Guice has been very productive in Leonard Fournette’s absence this season, with 1,249 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 7.96 yards per carry. … Louisville ranks 10th nationally against the run. …With Jamal Adams and White this season, LSU has produced 10 first-team All-American defensive backs since 2003.

TaxSlayer Bowl

GEORGIA TECH (8-4) VS. KENTUCKY (7-5)

SITE EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TIME (TV) 10 a.m. (ESPN)

LINE Georgia Tech by 3½

SERIES Georgia Tech leads 11-7-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE Either Georgia Tech or Kentucky will carry a modest winning streak into next season. The Yellow Jackets have won three in a row and five of six. The Wildcats have won two consecutive and seven of 10.

KEY MATCHUP Georgia Tech’s Flexbone spread option vs. Kentucky’s defense. The Yellow Jackets rank 10th nationally in rushing, averaging 257.4 yards a game. Although the Wildcats have played much better defense over the second half of the season, they still rank 107th in rushing yards allowed, giving up 225 yards a game and 5.14 yards a carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech QB Justin Thomas. The fifth-year senior has started 37 of Georgia Tech’s past 38 games and became the 39th player in NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision history and the fourth player in ACC history with 4,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing.

Kentucky RBs Stanley “Boom” Williams and Benny Snell. They are the only duo from a Power Five conference to have 1,000 yards each. Williams, a junior, leads the team with 1,135 yards and seven touchdowns. Snell, a freshman, has 1,057 yards and 13 scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia Tech and Kentucky are meeting for the first time since 1960. … Tech is 3-4 in the TaxSlayer Bowl, formerly the Gator Bowl. … The Yellow Jackets are averaging 30.9 points and 426.4 yards over the past seven games. … Tech is one of only 13 FBS teams to win at least three consecutive games heading into the postseason. … Kentucky is appearing in a bowl game for the first time since the 2010 season. … The Wildcats, who are 8-7 all-time in bowl games, are making their first appearance in the TaxSlayer Bowl. … Kentucky has 2,895 rushing yards, the program’s most since 1976 (2,960).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINALS

Peach Bowl

NO. 4 WASHINGTON (12-1) VS. NO. 1 ALABAMA (13-0)

SITE Georgia Dome, Atlanta

TIME (TV) 2 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Alabama by 14

SERIES Alabama leads 4-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE The winner will advance to the national championship game. Alabama is trying to preserve its hopes for its second consecutive national title and extend its 25-game winning streak. The Huskies last national championship came in 1991, when it shared the title with Miami.

KEY MATCHUP Alabama CBs Anthony Averett and Marlon Humphrey vs. Washington WRs John Ross, Dante Pettis and Chico McClatcher. Alabama, first in the nation in total defense, is 15th against the pass. The Huskies’ offense is not one-dimensional, but Ross has 17 touchdown catches, a big reason Washington is fourth in the nation in scoring. The receiving group led by Ross may provide the Crimson Tide’s secondary its toughest test thus far.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington RB Myles Gaskin needs to find success to keep Alabama’s defense from focusing on the passing game. Gaskin ran for 159 yards in the Huskies’ Pac-12 Championship Game victory over Colorado and topped 1,300 yards for the second consecutive year.

Alabama How is this for dominance: DE Jonathan Allen swept the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, the Bednarik Award and the Hendricks Award after leading the Tide with 8½ sacks and 15 quarterback hurries.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington QB Jake Browning’s 42 TD passes rank second in the nation. … Alabama leads the nation in scoring, total and rushing defense. … Alabama QB Jalen Hurts, the first freshman QB to start for Coach Nick Saban, threw for 22 TDs with only 9 INTs and rushed for 841 yards with a team-leading 12 TDs. … Alabama was upset by Ohio State in the semifinals of the inaugural playoff in 2014 before winning the title last year. … Including coaches with at least five years at FBS schools, Washington’s Chris Petersen, who is 119-25, has the second best-winning percentage (.826) in the nation, trailing only Ohio State’s Urban Meyer at .855. Saban is sixth at .772 (204-60-1).

Fiesta Bowl

NO. 3 OHIO STATE (11-1) VS. NO. 2 CLEMSON (12-1)

SITE University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TIME (TV) 6 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Ohio State by 2½

SERIES Clemson leads 2-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE The Tigers are trying to get back to the College Football Playoff national championship game for the second consecutive season. The Buckeyes won the first playoff after the 2014 season, and a victory against the Tigers would put Coach Urban Meyer a victory away from his fourth national championship.

KEY MATCHUP Ohio State’s offensive line vs. Clemson’s defensive line in pass protection. The Buckeyes have allowed 25 sacks. At 2.08 per game, that ranks 63rd in the nation. Thirteen of those sacks came against Michigan and Penn State. Right tackle Isaiah Prince has been especially inconsistent against the better pass rushers he has faced. The Tigers rank third in the country with 46 sacks, although they get a lot of their sacks from tackles Carlos Watkins (8½) and Dexter Lawrence (6½). Prince likely will see a lot of DE Christian Wilkins (3½ sacks).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State Malik Hooker. The All-America safety has six interceptions, three returned for touchdowns. He leads one of the best secondaries in the country and an Ohio State defense that ranked sixth in the nation with 19 interceptions, including seven returned for touchdowns.

Clemson Deshaun Watson. The junior quarterback and two-time Heisman finalist can dominate a game as few quarterbacks in the country. He has passed for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns. His running was down from last year, but in the big games he is likely to break out that part of his game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Since 2011, Clemson is 68-13 and Ohio State is 67-12. Only Alabama (75-7) has a better record in FBS. … Meyer is 10-2 in bowl games, including the College Football Playoff championship game, in his career. His only losses came to Michigan in the Capital One Bowl after the 2007 season when he was with Florida, and to Clemson in the Orange Bowl after the 2013 season with Ohio State … Clemson had five players selected to the AP All-America teams. Watson and Watkins made second team and LB Ben Boulware, CB Cordrea Tankersley and Wilkins were third team. … Ohio State had six players receive AP All-America mention: H-Back Curtis Samuel, S Hooker and C Pat Elflein were first-team selections. G Billy Price, LB Raekwon McMillian and P Cameron Johnston made the second team. … QB J.T. Barrett holds the Ohio State record for touchdowns responsible for with 100 (31 rushing, 69 passing). … Watson is responsible for 109 touchdowns (23 rushing, 86 passing) in his career.