Truck hits church, killing Grady man
An Arkansas man died Thursday afternoon after his pickup ran into the side of a church building in Lincoln County, according to Arkansas State Police.
Samuel Lee Hegwood, 58, of Grady was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 north on Arkansas 11 in Lincoln County about 3 p.m. when the pickup left the roadway and hit the church, a state police report says.
His body was taken to a hospital in Pine Bluff, police said. No one else was reported injured in the crash.
