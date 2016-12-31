Truck hits church, killing Grady man

An Arkansas man died Thursday afternoon after his pickup ran into the side of a church building in Lincoln County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Samuel Lee Hegwood, 58, of Grady was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 north on Arkansas 11 in Lincoln County about 3 p.m. when the pickup left the roadway and hit the church, a state police report says.

His body was taken to a hospital in Pine Bluff, police said. No one else was reported injured in the crash.

Metro on 12/31/2016