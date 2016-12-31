Home / Latest News /
Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his 'many enemies'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:02 p.m.
PALM BEACH, Florida — President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year's message for his Twitter followers.
He is wishing a "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly."
Trump adds, "they just don't know what to do," ending his message with the word, "Love!"
The president-elect will be spending his New Year's Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
He'll be throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his 'many enemies'
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.