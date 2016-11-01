2 ex-sailors free of murder convictions

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal judge on Monday threw out the rape and murder convictions of two former sailors who have long maintained that police intimidated them into falsely confessing to the crimes nearly two decades ago.

Danial Williams and Joseph Dick are two of the so-called Norfolk Four — ex-sailors who had been stationed at the Navy base in Norfolk, Va., and who claimed they were wrongfully convicted of the 1997 rape and murder of Michelle Moore-Bosko. The case drew national attention when their innocence claims were backed by dozens of former FBI agents, ex-prosecutors and novelist John Grisham.

U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. said he will give prosecutors 60 days to decide whether to retry the men. Last month, Gibney declared the men innocent, remarking that “no sane human being” could find them guilty.

DNA evidence in the case matched a fifth man, Omar Ballard, who confessed to committing the crime alone. He is serving a life sentence.

Williams and Dick have been out of prison since 2009 when they were freed by then-Gov. Tim Kaine because of doubts about their guilt.

Transit workers strike in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Transit workers went on strike early today in Philadelphia, shutting down buses, trolleys and subways that provide about 900,000 rides a day.

A union representing about 4,700 workers went on strike after being unable to reach a contract agreement with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority. Transit Workers Union Local 234 President Willie Brown said the union members will not report for their shifts and will instead report for picket duty.

Businesses, hospitals and schools began preparing last week for a transit shutdown. Schools will remain open, even though transit workers provide rides for nearly 60,000 public, private and charter school students.

Milwaukee officer in shooting case fired

MILWAUKEE — An officer whose fatal shooting of a black man sparked violence in Milwaukee lost his job Monday after he had been charged with sexual assault in an unrelated case.

Officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown was terminated as a result of the department’s internal investigation into the sexual assault charges, according to a statement from Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn. Heaggan-Brown was ordered last week to stand trial on the charges in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

In August, Heaggan-Brown fatally shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith on Milwaukee’s north side, sparking a weekend of violence in the Sherman Park neighborhood not far from where Smith was killed.

The 24-year-old officer is accused of sexually assaulting two men and soliciting sex from two others. One of the men told police he watched news coverage of the August violence while at a bar with Heaggan-Brown. The man also alleged Heaggan-Brown bragged about being able to do whatever he wanted without repercussions.

Alabama gasoline-pipeline blast hurts 7

HELENA, Ala. — An explosion along the Colonial Pipeline in rural Alabama injured at least seven workers Monday not far from where the line burst and leaked gasoline in September, authorities said.

The afternoon blast, which sent flames and thick black smoke soaring over the forest, happened about a mile west of where the pipeline ruptured in September, Gov. Robert Bentley said. That break led to gasoline shortages across the South.

Plagued by a drought after weeks without rain, the section of the state where Monday’s explosion occurred has been scarred by multiple wildfires in recent weeks, and crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading across the landscape.

Coleen Vansant, a spokesman with the Alabama Forestry Commission, said crews built a 75-foot-long earthen dam to contain burning fuel, which will be allowed to burn out.

Two wildfires caused by the explosion burned 31 acres of land, Vansant said.

Houses around the blast scene were evacuated, and Shelby County sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Hartley said it wasn’t clear when people will be able to return home.

Sheriff’s Maj. Ken Burchfield told Al.com that the explosion appears to have been an accident.

