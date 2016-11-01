2 women, 3 children crawl through Little Rock house to avoid gunfire, police say

Five people inside a Little Rock home escaped injury Monday night after crawling through the house to avoid gunfire, police said.

A woman told investigators that she, another woman and three children — ages 10, 13 and 14 — were in a bedroom on the southeast side of the house located in the 4900 block of West 29th Street at 11:09 p.m.

They heard gunshots and saw bullets enter the home, the police report said. All five of them crawled north to a different bedroom, the 10-year-old scraping her knee on the way, police said.

The woman told police a white Chevrolet Trailblazer drove away from the scene. Officers found 15 shell casings in front of the house with a black and white Nike sandal, the report said.

Police were originally told two children had been shot, but the woman then told them everyone was fine. No suspects were identified, and the investigation is continuing.