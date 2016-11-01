Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 01, 2016, 1:44 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Police looking for missing 6-year-old Arkansas twins

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 1:28 p.m.

six-year-olds-aaron-and-aaerion-young-went-missing-thursday-in-osceola

PHOTO BY NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND EXPLOITED CHILDREN

Six-year-olds Aaron and Aaerion Young went missing Thursday in Osceola.

Police are looking for 6-year-old twins who went missing from Osceola on Thursday.

Aaron and Aaerion Young might be in the company of their father, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The twins are both 3 feet tall and weigh 70 pounds each. They have black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call Osceola police at (870) 563-5213.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police looking for missing 6-year-old Arkansas twins

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online