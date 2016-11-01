Home /
Police looking for missing 6-year-old Arkansas twins
This article was published today at 1:28 p.m.
Police are looking for 6-year-old twins who went missing from Osceola on Thursday.
Aaron and Aaerion Young might be in the company of their father, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The twins are both 3 feet tall and weigh 70 pounds each. They have black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call Osceola police at (870) 563-5213.
