Arkansas man wins $200,000 off $10 lottery ticket
This article was published today at 12:02 p.m.
A Pulaski County man has won $200,000 off a $10 instant game ticket in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said Tuesday.
Mabelvale resident Dennis Smith bought the winning ticket at Fud In Hud at 13622 Sardis Road in Mabelvale, according to a news release.
He told lottery officials that he’ll use the prize money to pay bills.
