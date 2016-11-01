Arkansas trooper still recovering from fatal wrong-way crash on I-40

ALMA — An Arkansas State Police trooper who was seriously injured in a wrong-way vehicle crash says the driver of the other vehicle matched his evasive maneuvers before the collision occurred.

State police say Trooper Roy Moomey's car collided with 24-year-old Matthew Choate's vehicle Aug. 8 on Interstate 40 near Alma. Moomey had been responding to a call of a vehicle traveling the in the wrong direction on the interstate and was trying to divert the driver when the collision happened. Choate was killed in the crash.

The Southwest Times Record reported that Moomey told state police that he tried to evade Choate's vehicle but the other driver seemed to follow his evasive maneuvers.

Moomey, a six-year veteran of the Arkansas State Police, is still recovering from his injuries.