Attorney asks Arkansas court to not rehear medical marijuana case
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:42 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A Little Rock attorney who successfully sued to disqualify a medical marijuana initiative says the Arkansas Supreme Court should reject an attempt by supporters of the measure to have it reinstated on the ballot in next week's election.
Patrick Benca on Tuesday asked the court to deny the petition for rehearing Arkansans for Compassionate Care has requested over the court's decision blocking officials from counting any votes cast for Issue 7 in the election. Justices last week ruled the campaign didn't comply with state law regarding paid canvassers.
The group argued the 2013 paid canvasser restrictions were unfair to grassroots initiative campaigns. Benca's filing said the group was treated the same as any other campaign that uses paid canvassers.
The other medical marijuana proposal, Issue 6, has not been disqualified.
information19 says... November 1, 2016 at 4:58 p.m.
Tell me why the citizens of Arkansas can't decide for themselves?
LR1955 says... November 1, 2016 at 5:11 p.m.
The following specific qualifying diseases and medical conditions would have been covered under Issue 6 and Issue 7:[7][2]
Alzheimer’s Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Arthritis[8]
Cancer
Crohn’s Disease
Fibromyalgia
Glaucoma
Hepatitis C
Positive Status for HIV and/or AIDS
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Tourette’s Syndrome
Ulcerative Colitis
Chronic or debilitating disease that produces Wasting Syndrome or cachexia
Chronic or debilitating disease that produces peripheral neuropathy
Chronic or debilitating disease that produces intractable pain
Chronic or debilitating disease that produces severe nausea
Chronic or debilitating disease that produces seizures
Chronic or debilitating disease that produces severe and persistent muscle spasms
The following specific qualifying diseases and medical conditions would have been covered under Issue 7 but not Issue 6:[2]
Adiposis Dolorosa (Dercum’s Disease)
Anorexia
Arnold-Chiari Malformation
Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder/Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADD/ADHD)
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Bulimia
Causalgia
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
Chronic Insomnia
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS)—Types I and II
Dystonia
Emphysema
Fibrous Dysplasia
General Anxiety Disorder
Hydrocephalus
Hydromyelia
Interstitial Cystitis
Lupus
Migraines
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nail-Patella Syndrome
Neurofibromatosis
Parkinson’s Disease
Posterior Lateral Sclerosis(PLS)
