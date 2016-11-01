Attorney asks Arkansas court to not rehear medical marijuana case

LITTLE ROCK — A Little Rock attorney who successfully sued to disqualify a medical marijuana initiative says the Arkansas Supreme Court should reject an attempt by supporters of the measure to have it reinstated on the ballot in next week's election.

Patrick Benca on Tuesday asked the court to deny the petition for rehearing Arkansans for Compassionate Care has requested over the court's decision blocking officials from counting any votes cast for Issue 7 in the election. Justices last week ruled the campaign didn't comply with state law regarding paid canvassers.

The group argued the 2013 paid canvasser restrictions were unfair to grassroots initiative campaigns. Benca's filing said the group was treated the same as any other campaign that uses paid canvassers.

The other medical marijuana proposal, Issue 6, has not been disqualified.

