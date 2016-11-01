Home /
PHOTOS: Dad takes daughter trick-or-treating on cross-country flight
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:12 a.m.
OMG, my heart is exploding right now. Dad of the year just passed out candy to everyone on the flight so his 3 year old could trick or treat pic.twitter.com/vfsAcYNrhr— Stephanie Kahan (@stephaniekahan) November 1, 2016
BOSTON — A father determined to help his 3-year-old daughter enjoy Halloween even though they were on a Boston-to-San Francisco flight decided to take her trick-or-treating on the plane.
Stephanie Kahan told The Boston Globe via email that she was on the flight with the man and his daughter on Monday when he passed out notes and candy to passengers. The note explained that Molly, dressed as a doughnut, was "bummed that she wouldn't be able to go trick-or-treating" and asked for help from fellow passengers.
The girl then walked up and down the aisle collecting the candy.
Kahan called it a "heart-warming moment" and said every passenger was excited to participate.
Kahan said the father wanted to remain anonymous. Her tweet had been shared nearly 70,000 times Tuesday morning.
