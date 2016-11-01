Executive director of Arkansas' PBS affiliate AETN dies at 64

Allen Weatherly, the executive director of the Arkansas Educational Television Network, died Tuesday morning at the age of 64, according to the Conway-based station.

In a news release, AETN expressed its condolences and said Weatherly, who had led for the network for more than 15 years, “leaves behind a loving family, a dedicated staff and a legacy of more than 36 years in public media.”

Weatherly began his time at the PBS affiliate in 1993, starting as deputy director and becoming the executive director in 2001.

“Allen was so much more than just our leader. He was our friend and a good and decent man,” said AETN Deputy Executive Director Tony Brooks in a statement.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing of @AETN's Allen Weatherly. He'll be missed dearly. I appreciate his dedicated service to Arkansas."

Before working at AETN, Weatherly, a Missouri State University graduate, worked for Ozarks Public Television in Springfield, Mo., from 1980 to 1993.

A memorial page has been set up on AETN’s website for viewers and others to share their condolences.

