Tuesday, November 01, 2016, 5:40 a.m.
Getting it straight

Ankara is the capital of Turkey. The caption with a photo of pro-Kurdish protesters appearing in Monday’s editions misidentified the capital.

Albania is located in Europe. A question in Monday’s Super Quiz incorrectly stated its location.

