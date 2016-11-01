Ankara is the capital of Turkey. The caption with a photo of pro-Kurdish protesters appearing in Monday’s editions misidentified the capital.
Albania is located in Europe. A question in Monday’s Super Quiz incorrectly stated its location.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Getting it straight
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.