Hundreds line up at Little Rock's Robinson Center for free orchestra tickets

Hundreds of people lined up in front of the Robinson Center on Tuesday morning to collect their free tickets to an Arkansas Symphony Orchestra “thank you” concert Nov. 30.

The giveaway began at 10 a.m., and 10 minutes later there were still 223 people — and three dogs — in the line that snaked in front of the DoubleTree hotel next door, ran alongside Markham Street and crossed over a driveway before coming to the red carpet on the Robinson Center steps.

At 10:35 a.m., the orchestra was nearly out of tickets for the 2,200-seat performance hall, said Becky Flynn, an orchestra staff member. She added that the orchestra had also reserved the Robinson Center’s ballroom, where it will live-stream the concert. The staff was set to distribute tickets to the ballroom once seats in the concert hall ran out.

The “Symphony Celebration: Thank You, Little Rock!” concert will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 30, marking the symphony’s return to the Robinson Center. The performance hall closed July 1, 2014, to undergo a $70.5 million renovation.

Little Rock voters approved a bond to renovate the building in December 2013. It reopens Nov. 10.

Tuesday morning marked a milestone for 70-year-old orchestra season-ticket holder Barbara Benson of Maumelle — the first time she’d ever waited in line for tickets.

She called the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra “amazing.”

“We are so fortunate,” she said.

Benson is excited for the Robinson Center to reopen, saying she’s glad the renovation is improving the hall’s acoustics, making sure there’s “no bad seat.”

“It’ll draw a greater crowd,” she said.