Man pleads guilty in stomping death of pregnant girlfriend
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:43 p.m.
FONDA, N.Y. — A New York man has admitted to killing his pregnant girlfriend in front of her children by stomping on her head inside their upstate apartment.
Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Donyell Norwood pleaded guilty Monday in Montgomery County Court to second-degree murder. In a plea agreement with prosecutors, he's expected to be sentenced next month to 25 years to life in prison.
Authorities say Norwood raped 30-year-old Beth Ann Logan in Amsterdam late on the night of March 28, then stomped on her head and body while wearing work boots while her four children ranging in age from 9 to 13 were present.
Logan died at an Albany hospital five days later. Logan was 13 weeks pregnant at the time of the attack, and the fetus didn't survive.
