Man shot in Clinton Presidential Center parking lot, Little Rock police say

A 19-year-old man selling blue jeans with his cousin was shot in leg in the parking lot of the Clinton Presidential Center Monday night, police said.

Little Rock officers were called to the presidential library after 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, spokesman for the department.

Police later located the victim at the CHI St. Vincent hospital in Little Rock. The man did not have life-threatening injuries, and was shot once in the lower leg.

The victim and his cousin were at the parking lot to sell blue jeans, McClanahan said. Three men showed up, took the jeans and fired multiple shots at the two men, hitting one of them, he said. Robbery appears to be the motive, he said.

McClanahan said the shooting has nothing to do with the upcoming presidential election.

“I have a feeling that people have probably come here before to sell items,” McClanahan said, mentioning that the parking lot’s proximity to Interstate 30 might make it an ideal meeting place.

The Clinton Presidential Library was closed at the time of the shooting.

Witness Vivian Dean said there were multiple vehicles in the parking lot, clustered around each other, right before the shooting.

She was visiting Little Rock from Pine Bluff and playing with her kids outside the library when she heard a loud boom and saw a man on the ground.

“And I screamed,” she said.

Dean said the man was on the ground spinning around in a circle and yelling. She also said the shooter would not let another man help the victim.

