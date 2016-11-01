Man injured in Little Rock shooting won't give details, police say

A Little Rock man who was shot Halloween night refused to answer questions from a responding officer after being dropped off at UAMS Medical Center, authorities said.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to the Little Rock hospital around 9:15 p.m. Monday by an unknown person driving a silver 2003 Ford Taurus, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Authorities said the man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries to his left arm and right hand as a result of the shooting, which reportedly happened in the area of West 21st and South Harrison streets.

Officers found around five shell casings on Harrison Street between West 21st and West 23rd streets, according to police.

A resident in the 2100 block of Harrison Street said she heard several gunshots and thought her house had been shot, the report noted. No bullet holes were found in the house.

A physical description of the shooter was not available, and no suspects were been named in the report. No arrests have been made.