Home /
Man injured in Little Rock shooting won't give details, police say
This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
A Little Rock man who was shot Halloween night refused to answer questions from a responding officer after being dropped off at UAMS Medical Center, authorities said.
The 20-year-old victim was taken to the Little Rock hospital around 9:15 p.m. Monday by an unknown person driving a silver 2003 Ford Taurus, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Authorities said the man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries to his left arm and right hand as a result of the shooting, which reportedly happened in the area of West 21st and South Harrison streets.
Officers found around five shell casings on Harrison Street between West 21st and West 23rd streets, according to police.
A resident in the 2100 block of Harrison Street said she heard several gunshots and thought her house had been shot, the report noted. No bullet holes were found in the house.
A physical description of the shooter was not available, and no suspects were been named in the report. No arrests have been made.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man injured in Little Rock shooting won't give details, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot says... November 1, 2016 at 10:50 a.m.
How can the police be expected to do ANYTHING in a case like this when even the victim won't cooperate? I hope he receives a big fat bill from UAMS for the very expensive emergency room care he received.
( permalink | suggest removal )
HarleyOwner says... November 1, 2016 at 11:09 a.m.
I'm no fortune teller but I see revenge action in the future.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.