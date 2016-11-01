Man stabbed in stomach at Little Rock home, police say

A 41-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach early Tuesday morning during an argument with his spouse in their Little Rock home, authorities said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called shortly after midnight Monday after the victim sought treatment at UAMS Medical Center.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, the man initially told investigators he was stabbed by three men who approached him and his teenage son outside their home on Independence Lane.

The son, who was also at the hospital, initially corroborated that story, saying the men first asked for candy before pulling a knife and stabbing his father during a robbery attempt, police wrote.

But the youth later pulled an officer aside and said he needed to "tell the truth," the report said. The boy said his mother found "text messages from an unknown female" on the victim's phone and his parents started arguing, police said.

The boy's mother later "became physically aggressive toward" the victim and stabbed him in the stomach with at least one kitchen knife, the report said.

The victim was taken into surgery to treat a wound that went through his stomach and cut his liver, police said.

The suspect was named on the report, though it did not indicate that she had been arrested.