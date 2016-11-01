Mom, 2 kids killed on back of Halloween trailer

CHUNKY, Miss. — Authorities say a mother and her two daughters were killed when the trailer they were riding on was struck by a pickup truck in a small Mississippi town on Halloween night.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos tells The Associated Press that 33-year-old Kristina Shaver, 8-year-old Baylie Shaver and 2-year-old Brooke Shaver died at the scene Monday night. Newton County Coroner Danny Shoemaker says the three were a mother and her two daughters. All three were from Chunky.

Poulos says six other people on the trailer were taken to hospitals in Meridian and Jackson. He says all six are in critical condition.

Poulos says a Ford pickup slammed into the rear of the small utility trailer being towed by a Jeep as both vehicles were traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 80.

He said the drivers of the Jeep and pickup were not injured.