Hezbollah ally gains Lebanon presidency

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s Parliament on Monday elected Michel Aoun, an 81-year-old former army commander and strong ally of the militant group Hezbollah, as the country’s president, ending a more than two-year vacuum in the top post and a political crisis that brought state institutions perilously close to collapse.

Aoun secured a simple majority of votes after a chaotic session that saw several rounds of voting because extra ballots appeared in the ballot box each time. He garnered 83 votes out of 127 lawmakers present at the session.

He had been widely expected to achieve a two-thirds majority in the first round but failed by two votes.

Members of Parliament broke out in applause after Aoun was finally declared president by Speaker Nabih Berri. His supporters across the country cheered as they watched the proceedings on huge screens set up in the streets. Brief celebratory gunfire could also be heard in the capital.

13 dead, 20 missing in China mine blast

BEIJING — Thirteen people were found dead after a gas explosion in a Chinese coal mine, and the status was unknown of 20 others still trapped, state media said today.

Rescuers worked through the night at the privately owned Jinshangou mine in the Chongqing region, where the explosion occurred before noon Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported. Two miners escaped earlier.

Xinhua previously reported 15 deaths in the explosion but said Chongqing’s deputy mayor, Ma Huaping, lowered the death toll in a news briefing early today, saying only 13 bodies had been found so far. Local officials did not answer telephone requests for comment, and a person who answered the phone at the mine hung up when asked about the blast.

“We are still working all-out to search for the 20 missing miners and will exert our utmost as long as there’s still a ray of hope,” Ma said, according to Xinhua.

Xinhua reported that the 400 workers trying to rescue more miners were being hindered by debris blocking some of the mine’s passageways.

China confirms: Filipinos can fish shoal

BEIJING — China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed a decision to allow Philippine fishermen access to a disputed shoal after a visit to Beijing by the Philippine president.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said Beijing made “proper arrangements” regarding Scarborough Shoal after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed concern about the matter.

China seized the shoal, about 123 nautical miles from the northern Philippines, after a 2012 standoff between the sides, preventing Filipino fishermen from working in the area. Chinese coast guard ships sometimes used water cannons to drive off Filipino fishermen while protecting Chinese boats.

However, fishermen said over the weekend that the Chinese coast guard had allowed them to again fish in the area after Duterte’s recent visit, which officials say resulted in a warming of bilateral ties.

The visit marked a “comprehensive improvement of China-Philippines relations,” Hua told reporters at a daily briefing.

Wallenberg dead, Swedes officially say

STOCKHOLM — Raoul Wallenberg, who is credited with helping at least 20,000 Hungarian Jews escape the Holocaust in World War II, has been pronounced dead by Swedish authorities, about seven decades after he disappeared.

The Swedish diplomat is believed to have died in Soviet captivity, but when and how remains unclear.

Wallenberg was officially considered a missing person in Sweden long after authorities gave up hope of finding him alive. But the Swedish Tax Agency, which registers births and deaths in Sweden, confirmed a report Monday in newspaper Expressen that Wallenberg had been pronounced dead.

Pia Gustafsson, who heads the agency’s legal department, said the decision was made Wednesday after an application from Wallenberg’s trustee.

She said the date of Wallenberg’s death was set as July 31, 1952, a date chosen by default under a rule saying a missing person who is presumed to have died should be declared dead five years after his disappearance.

Wallenberg vanished after being arrested by the Red Army in 1945. The Soviets initially denied he was in their custody, but in 1957 they said he had died of a heart attack in prison on July 17, 1947.

A Section on 11/01/2016