• Adele has opened up about parenting, her struggle with postpartum depression and alcohol use in a new interview. The 28-year-old singer tells Vanity Fair she felt like she had made "the worst decision" of her life after having her son, Angelo, who's now 4. She says she eventually had to spend some time alone in order to overcome her postpartum depression. Adele also touched on cutting back on her drinking and quitting smoking. She says "having a hangover with a child is torture." She says she used to be a "massive drinker," but now only indulges in two glasses of wine a week. The comments are in the December issue of Vanity Fair, which hits newsstands Thursday. Adele will wrap up a nearly yearlong tour of Europe and North America on Nov. 21.

• Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami issued a warning against excluding outsiders and rewriting history as he accepted the Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award. Murakami spoke Sunday in Odense, Denmark, the birthplace of the 19th-century fairy-tale writer. The 67-year-old's speech titled "The Meaning of Shadows" cited Andersen's dark fantasy, The Shadow. Murakami said: "No matter how high a wall we build to keep intruders out, no matter how strictly we exclude outsiders, no matter how much we rewrite history to suit us, we just end up damaging and hurting ourselves." His speech was somewhat abstract, but Japanese media have interpreted the wall and intruders as references to migrants from the Middle East arriving in Europe and the protectionist response. Murakami usually shies away from the public, but he has spoken out on issues such as global peace and nuclear energy. He began writing while running a jazz bar in Tokyo after finishing college. His 1987 romantic novel Norwegian Wood was his first best-seller, establishing him as a young literary star. Recent best-sellers include 1Q84 and Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage.

• Hilary Duff is apologizing for dressing up as a pilgrim for a Halloween party while her boyfriend put on a headdress and face paint to go as an American Indian. Duff and boyfriend Jason Walsh donned the Thanksgiving-themed costumes for a bash in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Duff got a swift social media backlash after pictures from the party were posted online. Many thought the costumes were racially insensitive. The actress responded Sunday on Twitter, writing that she was "SO sorry" to people she offended with the costume. She says it wasn't "properly thought through." Walsh issued his own apology via Instagram, saying he "meant no disrespect" and wouldn't have made the same decision to wear the costume in hindsight.

