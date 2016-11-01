Police: 56-year-old Arkansas man dies days after being shot

A 56-year-old man died three days after being found shot and bloodied Thursday outside a Pine Bluff home, police say.

In a statement, Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman Lt. David DeFoor said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of 13th Avenue and Sycamore Street in reference to a man down.

At the scene, police found William Dulaney Sr. of Pine Bluff in the backyard of a home in the 3200 block of West 15th Avenue bleeding from his head as a result of a gunshot wound.

Dulaney was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff and later to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead Sunday, DeFoor said.

Dulaney’s shooting death was the ninth homicide reported this year in Pine Bluff, according to police.

No suspects were named in the report, and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Pine Bluff Police Department’s detective division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300.