Little Rock police identify teen shot in Clinton Presidential Center parking lot

Police have identified the man who was shot in the leg while selling jeans with his cousin in the parking lot of the Clinton Presidential Center on Monday night.

Little Rock police found Jarell Johnson, 19, of Little Rock being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg at CHI St. Vincent hospital at 8:12 p.m., according to a police report.

Johnson told the officers that he and his 16-year-old cousin, who police did not name, went to the center's parking lot to sell five pairs of jeans, the report said.

Three men pulled up in a red four-door sedan, and as Johnson handed the jeans to one of the buyers in the back seat, he said, "You lose these," and closed the door, Johnson told police.

As the car drove away, that person began shooting and hit Johnson in the left leg, he told police. His cousin drove him to the hospital, and medical staff members told officers Johnson's injury was not life-threatening, according to the report.

Johnson told officers about one possible suspect, and the two other men are not identified on the report. The person Johnson named has not been arrested as of Tuesday morning, according to the Pulaski County inmate roster.

Robbery appears to be the motive, and the shooting has nothing to do with the coming presidential election, spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan previously told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Security officers at the center were notified of the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the report.