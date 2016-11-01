Little Rock man hits teen, yells profanities, flees arrest, police say

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly hit a teen, yelled profanities and attempted to flee, according to a police report.

An off-duty officer who was in the 1300 block of Otter Creek Parkway around 8:30 p.m. said 29-year-old Terry Robinson struck a 14-year-old and then started cursing in front of children, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers say Robinson then used an expletive while referring to the police and attempted to run away, the report said. When authorities stopped him, Robinson refused to put his hands behind his back, so an officer stunned him with a Taser, according to the report.

Police also said on the report they found a small baggie of a "green leafy matter" in Robinson's right front pocket.

Robinson faces charges of third-degree battery, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and fleeing.

He was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday morning, and a court date is scheduled for Nov. 14.