Tuesday, November 01, 2016, 9:41 a.m.
Police: Teen tried to take matters 'into his own hands' after car vandalized

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:03 a.m.

terry-tate-18-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Terry Tate, 18, Little Rock

A Little Rock teen was arrested Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police say his car was vandalized and he then tried to take matters "into his own hands," according to a police report.

Officers say they arrived to the 3000 block of Irving Drive around 9:30 a.m. to help 18-year-old Terry Tate with his vehicle that was recently vandalized.

While officers were there, Tate "tried going to someone['s] home and taking matter[s] into his own hands," the report said.

Police say Tate repeatedly used profanity and was screaming in public, according to the report.

Tate faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. His bail was set at $200.

A court date is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Arkansas Online