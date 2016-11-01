Home /
Police: Teen tried to take matters 'into his own hands' after car vandalized
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:03 a.m.
A Little Rock teen was arrested Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police say his car was vandalized and he then tried to take matters "into his own hands," according to a police report.
Officers say they arrived to the 3000 block of Irving Drive around 9:30 a.m. to help 18-year-old Terry Tate with his vehicle that was recently vandalized.
While officers were there, Tate "tried going to someone['s] home and taking matter[s] into his own hands," the report said.
Police say Tate repeatedly used profanity and was screaming in public, according to the report.
Tate faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. His bail was set at $200.
A court date is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
