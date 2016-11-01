Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 01, 2016, 11:47 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Rapper behind song 'Sell Drugz' is accused of selling drugs

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:18 a.m.

LEBANON, Pa. — A rapper whose songs include "Sell Drugz" has been charged with selling drugs in Pennsylvania.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Persaud performs under the name Montana Millz.

The Lebanon County district attorney says Persaud and a female accomplice sold heroin to an undercover police officer during a monthlong investigation. The district attorney says they sold 70 bags of heroin to an undercover officer in Lebanon and were arrested Oct. 28.

The district attorney says police raided the couple's hotel room and found more than 2 ounces of heroin worth about $11,500.

The two suspects are both from Johnston, Rhode Island. They remain jailed.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Persaud.

Investigators say his online mix tape also includes songs called "Gun Play" and "Armed and Ready."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Rapper behind song 'Sell Drugz' is accused of selling drugs

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online