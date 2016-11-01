Home /
Rapper behind song 'Sell Drugz' is accused of selling drugs
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:18 a.m.
LEBANON, Pa. — A rapper whose songs include "Sell Drugz" has been charged with selling drugs in Pennsylvania.
Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Persaud performs under the name Montana Millz.
The Lebanon County district attorney says Persaud and a female accomplice sold heroin to an undercover police officer during a monthlong investigation. The district attorney says they sold 70 bags of heroin to an undercover officer in Lebanon and were arrested Oct. 28.
The district attorney says police raided the couple's hotel room and found more than 2 ounces of heroin worth about $11,500.
The two suspects are both from Johnston, Rhode Island. They remain jailed.
Online court records don't list an attorney for Persaud.
Investigators say his online mix tape also includes songs called "Gun Play" and "Armed and Ready."
