State's early voters top 282,000

More than 282,000 Arkansas voters have cast ballots in early voting that started Oct. 24, Secretary of State Mark Martin's office reported Monday afternoon.

During the first week of early voting through Saturday, 262,225 Arkansans voted -- and that's up by more than 63,000 votes from the 198,897 ballots cast during the first week of early voting in the 2012 presidential election, said Chris Powell, a spokesman for the Republican secretary of state. He said he doesn't have comparative figures on absentee voters "at this point, but those appear to be up as well."

Early voting in Arkansas continues from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and then from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, the day before Election Day on Nov. 8.

Election officials for Martin have estimated that about 70 percent of the state's 1.75 million registered voters will cast ballots in this year's election. That would be the largest share of the state's registered voters to turn out since 1992, when then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton was elected president and 72.13 percent of registered voters cast ballots. For the 2012 general election, 66.65 percent, or 1.08 million, of the state's 1.6 million registered voters cast ballots.

Early voting -- by mail and at polling stations -- is underway in 37 states.

Overall, more than 23 million votes have been cast, far higher than the rate in 2012, according to Associated Press data.

That represents nearly 20 percent of the total votes expected nationwide, if turnout is similar to 2012.

In all, more than 46 million people -- or as much as 40 percent of the electorate -- are expected to vote before Election Day.

Election officials in Arkansas' largest counties on Monday reported strong turnouts so far.

"It's still going at a fairly brisk pace," said Bryan Poe, elections director for the Pulaski County Election Commission.

During the first week of early voting through Monday in Pulaski County, 43,846 people voted, compared with 40,649 in the same period in the 2012 election, Poe said.

"I would assume it has to do with the candidates and the issues on the ballot," he said. "There seems to be quite a bit of interest."

At the top of the ballot, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump are vying with six other candidates in Arkansas to succeed Democratic President Barack Obama. Clinton is a former U.S. secretary of state and U.S. senator from New York. Trump in a New York real estate mogul and reality TV star.

The ballot also lists six proposed amendments and one initiated act, but state officials are only counting votes on four measures because the state Supreme Court struck three from the ballot.

The justices' decisions have left only one petition-driven ballot measure standing for this year's general election -- Issue 6, a constitutional amendment that would legalize medical marijuana.

Three constitutional amendments proposed by lawmakers also will be voted upon: allowing the governor to retain his authority when he leaves the state, economic development projects and lengthening the terms of executive branch county officials.

Races on the ballot include a U.S. Senate seat, four congressional offices, legislative and judicial seats and numerous local elected offices.

In Northwest Arkansas, Dana Caler, election administrator in the Benton County clerk's office, said 36,402 people voted during the first week of early voting through Monday, compared with 19,372 during the same period in the 2012 election.

"It's just a big turnout, which we expected," said Kim Dennison, election director for the Benton County Election Commission.

At the North Little Rock early voting site at the William F. Laman Library, voters interviewed Monday afternoon were divided over Clinton and Trump.

Anthony Craft of North Little Rock, an inserter operator for a certified mail company, said he voted for Clinton because "she has the most experience."

As for Trump, "we're not going down that road," he said.

Farris Cullum of North Little Rock, a retired district manager for an auto parts store, said he voted for Trump for president.

"It's the lesser of two evils," Cullum said. "He lies, but he doesn't lie as much as she does."

Jennifer Price, election coordinator for the Washington County Election Commission, said: "It's been very busy. We are hoping people continue to early vote."

Through Monday, 25,191 voters have cast ballots in Washington County, Price said.

Jennifer Clack, elections coordinator at the Craighead County Election Commission, said more than 10,500 people have cast ballots in Craighead County so far.

She said she expects 20,000 to 22,000 voters will cast their ballots in early voting in Craighead County. That compares with 16,875 people who voted in early voting in Craighead County in 2012.

"We are worn out, but it's going well," Clack said.

