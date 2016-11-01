Home /
State trooper injured in 2-vehicle crash on Arkansas interstate's on-ramp
This article was published today at 5:39 p.m.
Area of wreck on Interstate 49
A trooper with the Arkansas State Police suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on the interstate's northbound on-ramp near Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers, according to the agency's highway patrol office in Springdale.
Authorities said the state trooper, whose identity was not released, was the only person hurt in the accident.
Additional information regarding the wreck was not immediately available.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: State trooper injured in 2-vehicle crash on Arkansas interstate's on-ramp
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.