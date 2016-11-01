Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 01, 2016, 5:45 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

State trooper injured in 2-vehicle crash on Arkansas interstate's on-ramp

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:39 p.m.

Area of wreck on Interstate 49

A trooper with the Arkansas State Police suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on the interstate's northbound on-ramp near Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers, according to the agency's highway patrol office in Springdale.

Authorities said the state trooper, whose identity was not released, was the only person hurt in the accident.

Additional information regarding the wreck was not immediately available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: State trooper injured in 2-vehicle crash on Arkansas interstate's on-ramp

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online