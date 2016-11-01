State trooper injured in 2-vehicle crash on Arkansas interstate's on-ramp

A trooper with the Arkansas State Police suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on the interstate's northbound on-ramp near Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers, according to the agency's highway patrol office in Springdale.

Authorities said the state trooper, whose identity was not released, was the only person hurt in the accident.

Additional information regarding the wreck was not immediately available.