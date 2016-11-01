Sugar poured into gas tank of Arkansas day care van, police say

A northeast Arkansas woman on Monday discovered that someone had poured sugar into the gas tank of a day care van she was fueling, police say.

In a report, the Jonesboro Police Department said it was contacted by the woman, an employee of Blessed Beyond Measures Learning Center at 2904 King St. in Jonesboro, around 6:40 p.m. in reference to suspected criminal mischief.

The van, a 2002 Dodge Ram 3500, had been parked since around 6 p.m. Friday at the 29-year-old woman's home in the 100 block of West Nettleton Avenue, she told authorities.

She told police that on Monday morning she was unable to place a fuel nozzle into the gas tank of the van and soon after noticed a white granular substance in the fuel cap area.

The woman told authorities that she hadn’t noticed the van driving any differently.

No witnesses were present at the time of the incident, and no arrests have been made, police said.

The owner of the day care told authorities that the van would be taken to a mechanic for inspection. The amount of damage to the van was not immediately clear.