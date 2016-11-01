UAPB gets state grant to build pedestrian mall on campus

PINE BLUFF — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has received a $407,000 grant to create a pedestrian mall on campus.

The university said the funding from the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's Transportation Alternatives Program will pay for the first phase of the pedestrian mall project on Kennedy Drive. The school said the improvements are needed to provide safe pedestrian access for people walking from parking areas onto campus.

The Pine Bluff Commercial reported that workers are expected to break ground early next year. The project is expected to be completed in less than a year.

UAPB's director of facilities management, Robert Wall, said the project's goal is to make the campus more pedestrian-friendly and safe.