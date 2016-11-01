Young players stand out during bye week

— Arkansas coaches handed out praise to some of the younger developmental players Monday after watching them scrimmage for several periods last week.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos singled out receiver Jordan Jones and quarterback Cole Kelley as players who performed well, along with running back T.J. Hammonds and lineman Dylan Hays.

"Jordan Jones looked really good. Cole Kelley, he's gotten a lot of reps and looks very, very good," Enos said.

Coach Bret Bielema said, "We've been trying to really push the C.J. O'Grady button and some of that has been positive."

Bielema also praised the work of Kelley and younger wideouts like Deon Stewart and LaMichael Pettway, who will have to be handling heavier loads next season.

"Defensively, I think two guys jump out: Briston Guidry and Jonathan Marshall," Bielema said. "D-Walk [Dee Walker] and Alexy Jean-Baptiste are two linebackers that jump out a little bit."

Bielema and defensive coordinator Robb Smith pointed out the work of safeties Deon Edwards and Micahh Smith.