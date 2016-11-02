2 children dead, 1 missing after Arkansas house fire

CASH — Authorities say two young children have died and a third child is missing after a house fire in northeast Arkansas.

The fire happened early Wednesday at a home in Cash, about 100 miles northeast of Little Rock. Craighead County Sheriff's Office Investigator Justin Rolland says two toddlers died and that emergency crews are still searching for an infant who was believed to be in the home.

Rolland tells Jonesboro television station KAIT that a woman was "injured severely" in the fire and airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

He says that nine people were in the home at the time of blaze, and five escaped without injury.