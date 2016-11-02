Home /
4 people injured in Little Rock shooting, police say
This article was published November 2, 2016 at 11:43 p.m.
2100 block of Bragg Street
Four people were shot and injured in Little Rock on Wednesday night, police said.
Little Rock police officer Richard Hilgeman said one person was in serious condition after the shooting.
According to dispatch information, the call about a shooting in the 2100 block of Bragg Street came in about 10:50 p.m.
No further information was available at this time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 4 people injured in Little Rock shooting, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.