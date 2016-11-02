Austin Allen '100 percent' after knee injury

— Arkansas coach Bret Bielema indicated he sees no lingering effects from the knee injury quarterback Austin Allen suffered at Auburn.

Allen has gone through both of the Razorbacks' practices this week after sitting out during the team's off week.

"It was really no different than what we've seen the other weeks," Bielema said when asked about Allen's practice. "I know there was concern coming out of that game, but it really was just a bruise when he got rolled up on from behind."

Allen was hit low by Auburn defensive end Carl Lawson during the second quarter of the Razorbacks' 56-3 loss to the Tigers on Oct. 22. Allen played through the injury for most of the game, but was taken out in the fourth quarter when his knee began to swell.

"It looked really bad on film and was bad on the day of the game, but after that initial wave, he's really been 100 percent healthy," Bielema said.