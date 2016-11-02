Home /
Authorities: Farmington police officer accidentally shot
By Staff Report
This article was published today at 5:39 p.m.
A Farmington police officer was accidentally shot Wednesday afternoon, according to the Farmington Fire Department.
One officer was showing another officer a gun when one of the two was shot, Fire Chief Mark Cunningham said.
He referred further questions to the police department. Police Chief Brian Hubbard did not answer his cell phone Wednesday evening.
