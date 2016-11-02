Board votes called over quorum lack

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday lacked the needed number of directors to hold a vote on equipment upgrades for the Police Department or an annexation measure to help Pulaski County Special School District.

The board planned to decide whether to annex three Pulaski County schools located just outside the city's northwest border. The 77-acre annexation would allow Robinson Middle and High schools and Baker Elementary School to connect to city services.

Also on the agenda were ordinances to upgrade some of the Little Rock Police Department's bullet-resistant vests and in-car radios.

The law mandates that each ordinance be read before the board three times before a vote, but the board, typically, suspends those rules on noncontentious measures. However, the board on Tuesday lacked the eight-member majority required to suspend the rules, with three absentees from the 10-director board.

