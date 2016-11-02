Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 02, 2016, 8:01 p.m.
Brian Wallace expected to play against Florida

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 7:18 p.m.

arkansas-offensive-lineman-brian-wallace-takes-part-in-a-drill-tuesday-march-29-2016-during-practice-at-the-universitys-practice-field-on-campus-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace takes part in a drill Tuesday, March 29, 2016, during practice at the university's practice field on campus in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas sophomore right tackle Brian Wallace is on track to play Saturday against No. 10 Florida, offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said Wednesday.

Wallace sprained his ankle in the 56-3 loss at Auburn on Oct. 22. The Razorbacks worked other players at right tackle during their bye week, including redshirt freshman Colton Jackson, the player who Wallace took the job from in September.

Wallace was still limited coming into this week, coach Bret Bielema said Monday, but has been able to practice leading up to the matchup with a talented Florida defensive front.

