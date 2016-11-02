BRUMMETT ONLINE: Constitutional matters

It’s been an eventful and eye-opening season for ballot issues in Arkansas.

It turns out it’s easy to write all manner of things into these ballot issues, and that it’s easy enough to get them tossed off the ballot even after people have started voting.

Two guys in Missouri paid money for canvassers and political consultants and got a proposed constitutional amendment qualified for our ballot to give their named companies constitutional status, meaning monopolies over casinos to be opened in Washington, Boone and Miller Counties.

People wondered: Can they do that? Can they just write themselves into easy money in our Constitution that way?

Generally, yes, they could, though the Supreme Court threw the issue off the ballot on an entirely different matter. It was that the ballot title mentioned the legality of sports-event betting when federal law forbids sports-event wagering in Arkansas.

That is to say that you can put just about anything you want in a constitutional amendment so long as you’re clear enough about it in the ballot title.

Meantime another group circulated petitions for an initiated act for medical marijuana, and it got thrown off the ballot by the Supreme Court four days after early voting had started. Some people had already voted early for it instead of a competing medical marijuana proposal in a constitutional amendment form. They thus were left with no recourse other than to have voted irreparably against the only surviving proposal on the ballot to do the very thing they wanted to do.

People wondered: Can the state Supreme Court do that? Throw out your vote after you’ve cast it?

Yeah, pretty much.

State Sen. Jonathan Dismang of Beebe, president pro tem of the Senate, thinks maybe the Legislature should try to fix those failings next year.

He is fairly vague at this point, but he says one idea would require a constitutional amendment.

It would supersede the internal rule-making of the Supreme Court by prescribing a timetable for legal challenges to ballot-qualified issues. Such a timetable would get all such challenges fully argued and decided before early voting started.

In that proposed amendment, or perhaps another, Dismang suggests a provision that no commercial enterprise could be named in the Constitution to provide it a special exception, privilege or advantage.

It’s a time-honored concept. After all, the proper constitutional phrase is freedom of the press, not freedom of the press only for one named newspaper.

Lawyers tell me such a restriction would not prevent someone from trying to override it with yet another proposed constitutional amendment giving constitutional status to their company. But at least the state would be on record disapproving on the practice.

Dismang has another idea, one I find odd, but hardly objectionable.

He believes that, in keeping with his principle that we ought to be highly discerning in amending our state Constitution, the Legislature should set an example by imposing a newly restrictive rule on itself. Such a rule would allow the legislative referral to the voters every two years of only two proposed amendments rather than the three now authorized and usually submitted.

Dismang suggests letting the House and Senate refer one each.

Should an urgent matter arise, he figures, the Legislature could refer a third proposal, but only by a super-majority vote, perhaps by 60 percent.

I regret that his ideas extend to no other requirements for super-majority votes.

I have suggested that the Legislature be allowed to refer a proposed amendment only by a two-thirds vote of both houses and that the voters could enact it not by a simple majority as now, but a 60 percent majority.

Dismang said he has sensed no sentiment for that among legislators, who probably sense bad politics in not allowing a simple majority to prevail. After all, the state’s motto is “the people rule.”

My idea to change the motto to “60 percent of the people rule” must not be catching on.

Florida requires a 60 percent popular vote to enact amendments. The Colorado Legislature is asking the voters on Tuesday to approve a 55 percent threshold.

The idea that the majority should rule seems as American as a reality television show. But the U.S. Senate allows filibusters that only a 60 percent vote can break. And, by the way, the U.S. Constitution can’t be amended except by a two-thirds vote of Congress to refer an amendment that 38 state legislatures must ratify.

A majority vote sounds nice, even virtuous, but making our state Constitution harder to tinker with by schemers and amendable only for compelling purposes sounds — to me — even more virtuous.

If you can’t convince three in five of us to put your verbiage in our state Constitution, then it probably doesn’t belong there.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was inducted into the Arkansas Writers’ Hall of Fame in 2014. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.