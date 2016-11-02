Downtown Little Rock lot sold again; no hotel in new plans

Elliott Bay Trading Co. LLC, an entity affiliated with Moses Tucker Real Estate, has purchased 219 E. Sixth St. in downtown Little Rock for $900,000 -- and a hotel is no longer planned for the property.

Moses Tucker President Chris Moses said a "mixed-use development" is being considered for the parking lot at East Sixth and Cumberland, adding it was "too early" for any additional details. Hotel development group Vibrant Hospitality LLC of Monticello announced in January plans for a 100-room hotel development.

Best Park operates a paid parking lot on the 0.17 acre-site.

Vibrant Hospitality purchased the property for $699,000 in 2015. Plans called for a Vib brand of Best Western Hotels & Resorts at the site.

Feroz Patel, the registered agent for Vibrant Hospitality, could not be reached for comment.

-- Chris Bahn