Chief hit gas; now inquiry in works

The mayor of Brinkley said he will ask a prosecutor to investigate the Oct. 21 traffic stop of Police Chief Ed Randle, who reportedly was driving at more than 100 miles per hour on the way to referee a ballgame in Clarendon and wasn't given a speeding ticket.

Mayor Billy Hankins said he learned of the traffic stop when he saw a report about it Monday night on a Little Rock television newscast.

"I am going to be calling for an investigation into it," Hankins said Tuesday. "I have to have an investigation to get all the facts to figure out what's going on. We're just wanting to be fair and get all our details first."

Hankins said he will probably send a letter today to J. Baxter Sharp III, deputy prosecutor for Arkansas' 1st Judicial Circuit.

Neither Randle nor Sharp returned telephone messages left for them Tuesday. Hankins said Randle had gone to Little Rock for a medical appointment Tuesday. Sharp was in court Tuesday, according to his office.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said his agency isn't investigating, although Trooper Charles Williams stopped Randle's Ford F-150 pickup Oct. 21 after receiving a call to assist a Brinkley officer.

"It was the Brinkley officer who had the radar lock on the truck, not the state trooper," Sadler said in an email, noting that the Brinkley officer arrived about five seconds after the trooper stopped Randle's truck.

"Any enforcement action that would have occurred would have had to be made by the officer who recorded the violation, specifically the Brinkley officer," Sadler said.

The state police released dash-camera video and audio Tuesday to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The traffic stop apparently occurred on Arkansas 302 near Baptist Grove Church in north Clarendon.

In the video, Williams makes a U-turn when he meets a red pickup and pulls the vehicle over. Signs indicate the speed limit along that stretch of the highway is 45 mph.

Williams can be heard laughing as he approaches Randle's pickup on foot.

"Where are you going so fast?" Williams asks.

"To call a game in Clarendon," Randle replies.

Williams points at a vehicle that pulled up behind his.

"Look, this guy right here has been following you for miles going 100 miles an hour," Williams tells Randle. "He called the state police."

As an unidentified Brinkley police officer approaches Randle's vehicle, the laughing police chief says to him, "I know you didn't call the damn state police!"

"No! I didn't have your plates so I didn't go over [the radio with the tag number]," the Brinkley officer says to the chief. "I was like, 'This guy's rolling!' I was, 'He's doing 112 right now!'"

"My truck won't go 112," Randle tells the officer.

"I had you locked in at 107," the officer responds, apparently referring to radar.

"It won't do 107," the chief says. "It'll go 95."

"I had you locked," says the Brinkley officer. "Seriously, I got you locked in at 107."

"I was running 90 and you were pulling away," one of the two police officers says.

"I'll have to have my speedometer checked," the chief says. "It won't go but 95."

The two police officers walk away with all three men laughing. One says, "See you later."

The entire traffic stop took about one minute.

Randle told Little Rock television stations that his pickup has a device on it that keeps the vehicle from going faster than 95 mph. A motorist who witnessed the traffic stop had contacted a Little Rock television station about it.

KATV, Channel 7, quoted Randle saying the Brinkley officer was transporting a prisoner to the county jail in Clarendon and was outside his jurisdiction, so he couldn't have pulled a vehicle over anyway.

Randle told KATV he didn't remember how fast he was driving but that it might have been "a little bit" over the speed limit.

Metro on 11/02/2016