Clinton presses into Arizona; Trump focuses on Florida

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hillary Clinton is pressing into reliably Republican Arizona as she tries to steal a state away from Donald Trump. Her rival is laser-focused on Florida.

With less than a week until Election Day, both candidates are warning of dire consequences if the other is elected.

Trump says Clinton would be under investigation as president, sparking a "constitutional crisis," though the FBI has declined to prosecute her for her handling of classified information. Clinton has vowed the FBI will have "no case" after reviewing new emails.

On her own Florida swing Tuesday, Clinton hammered Trump as dangerous and divisive, highlighting in particular his treatment of women.

"When I think about what we now know about Donald Trump and what he's been doing for 30 years, he sure has spent a lot of time demeaning, degrading, insulting and assaulting women," Clinton said.

Even with national polls narrowing, Clinton has several more paths to 270 than Trump. Her campaign is underscoring that political reality with a stop in Arizona on Wednesday, a state that has voted for Republican presidential candidates all but once since 1952.

Her team also sees opportunities in North Carolina, a state that voted for president Barack Obama in 2008 before going Republican four years later.

Obama will be hosting a rally with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor in Chapel Hill on Wednesday, the first of two visits he's planned this week to the swing state. Black turnout is down in early voting in the state, raising concerns about a slump that could hurt Democrats.

The president told the Tom Joyner Morning Show on Wednesday that the lagging black turnout could threaten Clinton's prospects. He said people who care about his presidency must understand that all his accomplishments are based on his being able to "pass the baton" to a likeminded successor.

Clinton's appeared Tuesday alongside former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, a woman Trump criticized for gaining weight.

Trump, however, spent Tuesday relentlessly on message, eschewing wild tangents and political fights in favor of carefully scripted remarks focused on health care and attacks on his opponent. He cautioned that Clinton's plan to strengthen "Obamacare" would lead to dire consequences, although he offered few specifics about his own plan.

"If we don't repeal and replace Obamacare, we will destroy American health care forever," Trump charged in a speech outside Philadelphia.

