Deaths rise to 33 in Chinese mine

BEIJING -- All 33 coal miners trapped underground in a gas explosion earlier this week have been found dead, Chinese state media reported this morning, as workplace safety officials vowed to punish those responsible.

Two miners survived Monday's explosion, but rescuers working around the clock found no others alive. All bodies have been recovered, and rescuers were seen bowing their heads in respect for the dead.

Gas explosions inside mines are often caused when a flame or electrical spark ignites gas leaking from the coal seam. Ventilation systems are supposed to prevent gas from becoming trapped and pooling.

The State Administration of Work Safety ordered an investigation into the blast, saying that those responsible must be punished. Local officials in Chongqing also ordered smaller mines to shut down temporarily, the government's Xinhua news agency said.

China's mining industry has long been among the world's deadliest. The head of the work-safety agency said earlier this year that struggling coal mines are tempted to neglect maintenance.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of coal but plans to close more than 1,000 mines as part of a broader plan to reduce overproduction.

