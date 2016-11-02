Dre Greenlaw not likely to return during Razorbacks' home stand

— Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw's recovery is going well, but the sophomore isn't likely to return for either of the Razorbacks' upcoming home games, coach Bret Bielema said Wednesday.

Greenlaw suffered a broken foot that required surgery during Arkansas' loss to Alabama on Oct. 8. Bielema said following the surgery that Greenlaw would require 4 to 6 weeks rehabilitation, and it was questionable whether he would be able to return during the regular season.

"He's really done a nice job...getting himself healthy," Bielema said. "I don't think we'll see him in the next two weeks. After that, we get into a guessing game."

Greenlaw posted Monday on his Twitter account that he was no longer using a scooter to get around and he has been running on an underwater treadmill.

"I'd say recovery is going good," he wrote.

Greenlaw was Arkansas' leading tackler at the time of his injury. He has 36 tackles this season, as well as an interception and two fumble recoveries.