Former UA assistant Randy Shannon offers insight for Gators

— There are differing opinions on the impact of Florida associate head coach and linebackers coach Randy Shannon, who was on Bret Bielema's staffs at Arkansas in 2013-14, for Saturday's game.

"With Coach Shannon having been there a little bit, it gives us a little perspective on what their mindset was during a bye week, how they go about their preparation during that week and obviously the old back to basics thing," Florida Coach Jim McElwain said.

Bielema noted that Shannon and Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith overlapped on the staff in 2014, when the Razorbacks ranked 10th in the country in total defense.

"As far as evolution of signals and stuff, we pretty much go back every year -- several times during the course of the year -- and change it up," Bielema said. "I think that's a factor in every game in today's world, just because you do have people obviously on sidelines that are designated to do those things. You have to be smart about what you're going."

Bielema said he thought Shannon's player evaluations could play a role.