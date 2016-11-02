Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 02, 2016, 5:58 p.m.
Girl riding on trunk on Halloween severely hurt, Arkansas officials say; teen driver cited

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 4:00 p.m.

800 Shady Heights Road

A 9-year-old girl was hurt after she fell off the trunk of a moving car Monday near Hot Springs, authorities said.

The driver of the car, a 15- or 16-year-old girl, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala west on the 800 block of Shady Heights Road about 5 p.m., a vehicle crash report said. Two children — a boy, 13, and the girl — were sitting on the trunk of the car as it was moving.

The driver told police she hit a pothole, causing both children to fall off the trunk. When a Garland County sheriff’s deputy arrived, he saw the girl with “severe injuries to her body,” the report said. She was later airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

The boy was medically cleared at the scene, the report said.

Authorities cited the driver with careless driving, passengers riding in a space not designed for them and not having a driver’s license.

itryed says... November 2, 2016 at 4:36 p.m.

Parents accountable

