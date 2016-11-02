Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 02, 2016, 11:56 a.m.
Grammy-winning musician reported missing in Little Rock

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.

joseph-cripps-is-shown-in-this-undated-photo-released-by-the-little-rock-police-department

Joseph Cripps is shown in this undated photo released by the Little Rock Police Department.

Police in Little Rock are searching for a former drummer for the Grammy Award-winning polka-rock band Brave Combo who hasn't been seen in two weeks.

Police say Joe Cripps was last seen Oct. 19 or Oct. 20 and that his family reported him missing. Cripps previously played drums with Brave Combo, a Denton, Texas-based band that won Grammys in 1999 and 2004 for best polka album.

Cripps' brother, James Cripps, tells the Dallas Morning News that his brother was scheduled to play a gig on Oct. 21, but he never showed.

James Cripps tells the newspaper that his brother's phone hasn't been turned on in days and that his blood pressure medication was left behind in his apartment.

