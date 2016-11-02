DEAR HELOISE: My husband insists that washing a cutting board with hot water only and no soap is sufficient to kill any bacteria after cutting raw poultry, beef and pork. I think he is very wrong. Please settle our dispute.

-- Joanie R.,

Anaheim, Calif.

DEAR READER: I don't like taking sides in any couple's disagreement, however, this is a serious issue, and only hot water will not properly clean a cutting board. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, you need hot, soapy water to clean your cutting board, then rinse and air-dry it, or dry with paper towels (especially a wooden cutting board). To sanitize a cutting board, mix 1 tablespoon of unscented chlorine bleach into a gallon of water and pour over the board. After sitting for several minutes, rinse and dry.

Nonporous cutting boards that are glass, plastic or made from recycled materials can be washed the same as wooden boards, or, even better, placed in the dishwasher (which is why many people have stopped using wooden boards). For extra precaution, use two cutting boards: one only for fruits and vegetables; the other for all meats.

DEAR HELOISE: We all have that drawer in the kitchen that is overflowing with utensils, gadgets and odd cooking tools we rarely (if ever) use. I decided I'd had it with this drawer and the mess it hid. I collected several containers and placed these tools in them, setting them on the counter top for one week. I challenged myself that I had to use the items for them to be put back in the drawer.

At the end of the week, I looked over all the tools that had not been used and decided I didn't need them. There were one or two exceptions (like the meat tenderizer and seafood cracker I use, but just not that week). This really helped me get rid of items I didn't need that were taking up much-needed space in my kitchen drawer.

-- Stephanie L., via email

DEAR HELOISE: When cooking with dry beans, when do you add salt? Do you add it to the water you soak the beans in or wait?

-- Sally R., Kentucky

DEAR READER: You do not add the salt to the soaking water, because this will cause the skin of the beans to toughen. Instead, add salt right before serving, after the beans have been cooked and are tender.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Food on 11/02/2016