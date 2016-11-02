Hogs say move on, don't forget Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE -- For Arkansas to have a shot at upsetting No. 11 Florida on Saturday, the Razorbacks will have to move on mentally from the massacre in their last outing.

But, Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said, the Razorbacks should not completely forget the feelings from their 56-3 loss at Auburn on Oct. 22.

"I don't think they'll totally flush it," Enos said. "I don't think you totally flush that ever, or at least until Saturday. Can you dwell on it? No. Can you learn from it and have it motivate you? Absolutely."

Enos said Coach Bret Bielema's message to the staff and the team has been to draw motivation from the program's most lopsided conference loss.

"You can't just say, 'Oh well, I guess that's over with,' " Enos said. "We put that out there, and we have to live with it."

The Razorbacks (5-3, 1-3 SEC) had been ranked for five consecutive weeks after beating then-No. 15 TCU 41-38 in double overtime on Sept. 10 before running into the Auburn buzz saw.

Bielema said an emotional recovery after playing on eight consecutive Saturdays was important during the Razorbacks open week.

"Without a doubt," Bielema said. "Eight games is a long stretch without a bye. Obviously you play the schedule you have in front of you, but I think one of the biggest things we had to do was kind of recharge a little bit."

The Razorbacks put in a lengthy practice Sunday, their third with significant Florida prep involved, then followed it with a good day of work Tuesday.

"We were kind of down after the game, but as time progressed, we started to forget about that and just focused on what we can do," defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter said. "We know we're a good, talented football team, and the key is just continuing to push forward and be the best team we can be.

"We're eager and ready to go wipe that taste out of our mouth. Everybody is up. We have high spirits around here."

Cornerback Ryan Pulley said the bye week was critical for the Razorbacks to get out to a good start this week.

"The energy was real good," Pulley said of Tuesday's work. "The bye week healed our wounds, and we put that Auburn stuff behind us and we're ready to go out here and play a top 10 team."

Said safety De'Andre Coley: "Taking a loss like that is very hard, but we take it one game at a time, so we're focused on this one now."

Defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads said he was a proponent of mentally dumping the Auburn performance.

"That's exactly what you do, literally," Rhoads said. "You try to flush it as fast as you can. The negative piece was you have an open week.

"You don't get a chance to get out there and play again and prepare again. There's a little bit of time. With the variance in the schedule, with recruiting and less days, we probably haven't been able to expedite that process like we'd like to."

Jumping back into action against a highly ranked team gives the Razorbacks a sharper focus on their preparation this week.

"This is, I think, our sixth or seventh ranked team we've played," Pulley said. "We upset TCU and Ole Miss, and we're going to try to upset this team, too."

Defensive line coach Rory Segrest said the bye week was a tough one.

"That's kind of been the last taste on our breath," Segrest said. "But at the same time ,we've got to make sure we're preparing ourselves this week. I think the mindset's been right. It took us through the course of the week to get that behind us."

Linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said he thought the players have rebounded as well as could be expected.

"Kids these days are resilient," he said. "They want to get back on the field and play better, because they didn't play as well as they feel they're capable of playing. Watching them, they practiced well today. They're looking forward to getting back on the field and jumping back on the horse so to speak."

No. 11 Florida

at Arkansas

WHEN 2:30 p.m., Saturday

WHERE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Florida 6-1, 4-1 SEC; Arkansas 5-3, 1-3

TELEVISION CBS

