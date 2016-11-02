Happy birthday. People offer decent advice, but the whisper of fate that comes from inside you this month is what you'll follow to augment your fortunes. Resolving a parental or authoritarian relationship will free up new energy. In January your fortunes will multiply as a direct result of your friendships.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Chances are, you're having trouble stopping an unwanted behavior or thought pattern. This is the time to drop the effort. Focus on what you want to start instead. What's going to take the place of this pattern? Start with that.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make it up as you go. The one who will do this with you today is a true friend, maybe even a true love; that's what it takes to throw out the rules and open the gates and just trust the other person.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Did you ever think you'd be here? Look around with your "If I weren't me what would I see?" head. That thing that's frustrated you has an easy solution that will be illuminated by this perspective.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You've more leeway than you think. Still, you don't want to push against the boundaries -- not worth the backlash. Go slowly. Take a small step toward your preference and, ultimately, your freedom.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Most things aren't investigated until there's a problem. Why wait for trouble to find out what's going on? Be proactive. Use curiosity to build bonds and you won't have to use it to sort through a mess later.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When people move differently to the beat of the music, it's entirely possible that they're not really hearing the same music.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Doing things the conventional way will cost you conventional amounts of money; that is to say, you'll be paying a lot. You could keep hundreds in your pocket through creative thinking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Theoretically, were it you in the scenario, you would behave in a certain way. Then again, life doesn't happen in theory. Since you won't know until you're in it, it's best to withhold judgment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's a person who feeds the needs of your soul in a way that others cannot. The more attention and appreciation you give this person, the more your soul gets fed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Short-term strategies will have flash and impact, but if they don't lead to your long-term goal then they are a detriment to your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your impulse to put extra effort into appearances is right on. The way you present yourself may matter more to you than it does to the others, and that's just fine. You're the one who has to walk around in you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's impossible to learn and grow if you don't sleep. Sleep is where life's processing happens. It's where the healing and rejuvenation happens. The value of rest cannot be underestimated these days.

