• Jim Poe of Lawrenceville, Ga., who has had two Donald Trump campaign signs stolen from his front yard, has installed a metal cage and barbed-wire fencing around his third sign, accompanied by a sign warning that trespassers "will be shot."

• Travis Lock, an attorney, has challenged a city ordinance in Auburn, Ky., that requires anyone who uses a large animal such as a horse on city streets to attach a bag that catches its droppings, saying the law unfairly singles out Amish residents.

• Chris Owens, owner of a farm stand in Ashland, N.H., tallied the votes cast in his outhouse-turned-fake-voting-booth and found that Democrat Hillary Clinton outscored Republican Donald Trump 413-165, also topping the Libertarian and Green candidates and Pinocchio, who got two votes.

• Thomas Strassle, 62, a high school teacher in Old Bridge, N.J., will forfeit 120 days' pay for discussing stripping and prostitution with female students during a photography class, during which he asked if the girls would do anything for money "with someone around his age."

• Brian Adams of Green Cove Springs, Fla., pleaded guilty to theft of property and identity theft after he buried his mother, who died of natural causes, in her backyard so he could collect her Social Security and pension checks.

• Elliot Chicoine, a Republican candidate for the Maine Legislature, never told state election officials that he had moved from Lewiston to Arizona to attend college, leaving his opponent, Democrat Roger Fuller, worried that voters won't know Chicoine has dropped out of the race.

• Kory Chambers, 38, was rescued two days after flipping his vehicle into a wooded area in Williamsburg, Ohio, when state highway workers, who were removing a dead deer from the side of the road, spotted Chambers' foot sticking out of the window of his car.

• Jose Granados, 43, faces 10 years to life in federal prison after pleading guilty to hauling nearly 200 pounds of cocaine stashed in a modified fuel tank, which was discovered after a Harrison County, Miss., deputy pulled over Granados' tractor-trailer.

• Jason Waugaman, 35, of Pittsburgh, cited for flashing his middle finger at his ex-wife during a child-custody exchange, had a disorderly-conduct conviction overturned when a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled the gesture was protected speech under the First Amendment.

A Section on 11/02/2016